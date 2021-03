The body of a man was on Monday found among the rocks at the seawall at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

He has been identified as 40-year-old Sadar Sookdeo called “Rakesh”, a fisherman of Uitvlugt, WCD.

The man’s body was in a state of decomposition when it was discovered by a police rank on duty at around 14:23hrs.

A report was made and ranks from Leonora Police Station had visited the scene. No mark of violence was seen on the body.

Investigations are ongoing.