Fisherman drowns in Essequibo River

The Guyana Police Force is investigating the suspected drowning of Courtney Benn, a 43-year-old fisherman of Winiperu Village, Region Seven.

Based on reports, the incident occurred between 10:00hrs on Thursday (June 20) and 08:00hrs today (Saturday, June 22) in the Essequibo River.

According to the police, Benn left home in his wooden boat (without an engine) at approximately 06:00hrs on Thursday to check his fishing seine in the Essequibo River.

Between 07:30 and 08:00hrs, Benn visited Ovin Hubert’s shop on Sherima Landing, where he sold fish.

The fisherman then proceeded to another shop about 200 meters away, where he spent approximately 45 minutes consuming High Wine.

Benn was last seen paddling his boat alone towards Winiperu Village.

The following day, at about 08:10hrs, Benn’s boat was found drifting in the Essequibo River near Winiperu Village. His personal belongings were inside the boat but Benn was not present.

Upon finding the drifting boat, residents checked Benn’s home and after failing to locate him, they raised an alarm. A search party was formed by relatives and community members, with the Police joining the efforts.

At about 08:00hrs today morning, Benn’s body was discovered floating in the Essequibo River.

His body was retrieved and transported to Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Benn’s death.

--- ---