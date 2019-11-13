Fisherman dies after falling into canal

A 31-year-old fisherman is now dead after he fell into a canal on Sunday night while he was en route home.

Dead is Andy Narine of Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reports are that on Sunday afternoon, Narine had visited a bar in Bagotville, WBD, to “hang out” with friends.

The group commenced consuming alcoholic beverages and the drinking spree lasted for a few hours.

However, at about 19:30h, Narine reportedly told his friends that he was leaving to return to his home, and walked out of the bar while his drinking buddies remained.

According to Police Commander of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Assistant Police Commissioner, Simon McBean, investigators were told by eyewitnesses that Narine was walking alone from the bar until he approached the second “fine bridge” in the area.

He was in the process of crossing this bridge but lost his footing and fell overboard.

Commander McBean stated that public-spirited persons ran to the area and jumped into the canal that Narine had fallen into in an attempt to save his life.

However, when they reached Narine’s body in the water, he was unresponsive. They pulled him out and managed to rush him to a nearby medical facility.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.