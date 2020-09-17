Fisherman critical after being stabbed by brother

Nicholas Danesur, 27, a fisherman of La Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is now battling for his life after he was stabbed to the abdomen by his younger brother.

Police said the incident occurred about 22:45h on Tuesday during a misunderstanding between the brothers.

Reports are Danesur and his 22-year-old brother, who both live at the same address, had an argument during which, the suspect who was armed with a knife, dealt the fisherman a stab to the upper left side abdomen.

Danesur reportedly collapsed while his brother made his good his escape on foot. Relatives rushed the injured man to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. However, as a result of the extent of his injures he was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The suspect was subsequently apprehended by Police at the Parfaite Harmony Police Station.