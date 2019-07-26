Fisherman charged for wounding drinking buddy

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday remanded a 25-year-old Albouystown, Georgetown resident, when he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for unlawfully wounding his friend.

Kevin Allicock of Lot 32 James Street, Albouystown pleaded not guilty to the charge, which detailed that on April 17 at Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Joseph Barker with the intent to maim, disfigure, or cause grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that on April 17, the Virtual Complaint and Allicock were both imbibing whilst playing around with knives. During the said activity, the defendant armed himself with one of the knives and dealt Barker a stab to his neck.

The police report was made, and Barker was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he received medical attention for his wound.

Prosecutor Richard Harris in court on Friday revealed that the victim had to be readmitted to the health facility, for treatment for the said wound. On that note, the prosecutor objected to bail.

The unrepresented man was remanded to prison. The case will continue on July 29.