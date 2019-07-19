Fisherman beaten to death, brother hospitalised

A fisherman was on Thursday evening beaten to death while his brother was admitted a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) in a serious condition.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Alvin Seenarine also called ‘Chockoloo’ of Lot 820 ‘G’ Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) while his brother is Devendra Shameer Seenarine.

Based on reports received, the two men were imbibing alcohol a relative’s home in Zeelugt but left on a bicycle at about 22:45h on Thursday evening.

Soon after, a loud commotion was heard and as persons in the area rushed to investigate, they noticed three men armed with instruments beating the brother who is now in hospital.

The other brother was found in a motionless state a short distance away with multiple wounds about his body.

Both men were picked up and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where Alvin was pronounced dead on arrival and his brother was treated and due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to the WDRH where he was admitted.

The matter was reported and the Police are on the hunt for the three suspects.