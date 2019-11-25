Fisherman arrested for threatening wife found dead in lockups

A fisherman who was arrested for using threatening language to his reputed wife was found dead inside the Blairmont Police Station lockup on Sunday.

Forty-nine-year-old Chandatt Yodha of Lot 18 Bennet Dam, D’ Edward Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB) was found hanging in the lockups at 18:10h on the day in question.

At the time of his death, Yodha was reportedly the only person inside of the lockups. His body was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.