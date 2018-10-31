Fish vendor remanded on robbery charge

Jonathan Ishmael a fisherman, who is accused of robbing a man of his Samsung cellular phone, valued $20,000 and $1400 cash, was on Wednesday remanded to prison by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Ishmael appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied that on October 14, 2018, at Ramp Road, Greater Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a knife, he robbed Rajendradat Seodat of his Samsung cellular phone and cash.

According to the facts presented to the court, on October 14, Seodat was walking along Ramp Road when the fisherman and another male rode up to him and asked for $200.

While the victim was in the process of taking out the cash, he pulled a knife from his pants waist and pointed it at the victim. He, along with his accomplice, then relieved the victim of his cellular phone and cash. The matter was reported, and Ishmael was arrested.

However, in court on Wednesday police prosecutor Quinn Harris opposed bail on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

After summing up the matter Magistrate Azore upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded the man to prison until November, 21.