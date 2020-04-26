Fish vendor brutally chops reputed wife, kills self

A woman is now battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after being stabbed multiple times by her reputed husband, who subsequently killed himself.

The incident occurred sometime around 17:30h today (Saturday, April 25, 2020) at the couple’s North-East La Penitence Squatting Area, home in Georgetown.

INews understands that Glen Forde, a fish vendor at the Meadow Bank Wharf, and his reputed wife, Colleen Daly, were arguing when he dealt the woman several chops about her body.

After wounding Daly, Forde then climbed onto the roof of his house and slit his throat, after which he fell to the ground.

Forde died on the spot. Meanwhile, his 30-year-old reputed wife is said to be in a critical state at the city hospital.