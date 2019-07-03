“Fish Teeth” charged for killing Lusignan Prisoner

Devindra Persaud, called “Fish Teeth”, was Wednesday remanded to prison for the murder of Samuel Lyttle, an inmate of the Lusignan Prison.

Lyttle, who was on remand for a break and enter and larceny charge, succumbed to injuries on June 26, one day after he was allegedly involved in a fight with Persaud, who was also on remand for similar charges.

Persaud was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court.

Reports are that on the day in question, Lyttle was in a hammock when Persaud attacked him with a wood that had a nail stuck through it. Persaud reportedly lashed Lyttle repeatedly about the head before being restrained by prison wardens.

Lyttle was then escorted to the prison infirmary, then to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and later succumbed to his injuries.

Persuad was remanded to prison where he is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 8, 2019 at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Courts. (Story by Oma Pierre)