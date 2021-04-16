First smart classroom in Education District Four commissioned at President’s College

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, commissioned the first smart classroom in Education District Four today at President’s College.

In the presence of students and teachers from the school, Minister Manickchand stated that the smart classroom will make a significant difference not only for President’s College students but also for students from other schools.

She explained this by referring to the virtual reinforcement classes being offered to students from 12 hinterland secondary schools as they prepare for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination in 2021.

She stated that there are teachers from Georgetown, Linden, and Diamond on Demerara’s East Bank who are delivering virtual lessons to students in the hinterland.

According to Minister Manickchand, this demonstrates the importance and value of technology in the education sector. The establishment of smart classrooms will contribute to the Ministry of Education’s efforts to close the gap in access to quality education between students in the hinterland and those on the coast.

According to her, the smart classroom at President’s College is the eighth in Guyana and the first to be commissioned at a dorm school.

The Education Minister stated that the intention is to install smart classrooms in 20 of Guyana’s 114 secondary schools. She said that this will allow schools to access teachers from other schools if they don’t have a teacher for a specific subject.

She also stated that it is critical for the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education to provide equal access to learning for all students. She stated that President’s College will soon help to tell the story of how, with the right resources, any student can succeed.

She explained that, as a result of COVID-19, several students who were not placed at the school were identified to attend President’s College because they were not being engaged. According to the Education Minister, the performance of those students will demonstrate that all students require, is the right environment, support and resources to succeed.

Ms. Samantha Success, the school’s principal, stated that the smart classroom is in line with the school’s vision and mission. She stated that today’s event and its significance for the school have overwhelmed the teachers and students.

The smart classroom will benefit 299 resident students and 577 students who are currently enrolled at the school but are at home.

Teachers of any subject can use the room to reach out to their students and improve their educational delivery. To allow students to attend virtual classes, the room has a smartboard, cameras with face recognition, microphones and a smart television.