First Lady to pursue initiative to provide jobs for differently-abled persons

First Lady Arya Ali has announced that she is pursuing an initiative aimed at providing jobs for persons who are differently-abled.

This, she said, will be done through a partnership with the Private Sector.

See full statement issued by the First Lady on Wednesday, October 14, 2020:

Have you ever thought about how challenging life is for people who are differently-abled? Today I met with representatives from the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) and was reminded of the challenges these persons face every day.

GCOPD Programme Coordinator, Ganesh Singh, shared with me, the work of the Council which represents roughly 22 special needs groups and organisations across the country.

He indicated that it is GCOPD’s intention to establish a differently-abled women’s advocacy group, and to formalize the introduction of guidance counselors in special needs schools and agencies across Guyana.

These are two important steps in realizing our dream of creating a more inclusive Guyana, and it is for this reason I pledged my support for both initiatives.

I also informed the group of my intentions to support differently-abled persons, including children, through several initiatives that I have planned. One such initiative involves the provision of jobs, to persons who are differently-abled, through a partnership with the Private Sector.

I believe that people with special needs should hold a special place in our hearts and we must pool our efforts and resources to ensure that they are treated fairly and are able to benefit from opportunities just like us.

#ONEGUYANA