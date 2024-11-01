First Lady tells int’l conference: ‘Guyana offers blueprint for sustainable growth’

DOHA, Qatar (November 1, 2024) – As Guyana continues to attract international attention as a new petroleum producing state, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali promoted the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) as a blueprint for sustainable growth.

The First Lady was at the time participating in a panel discussion at the International Year of the Family +30 Conference which was hosted by the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) in Doha, Qatar, on October 30th, 2024.

The conference sought to examine the impacts of megatrends – such as climate change and technology – on families across the globe.

During her presentation, Mrs Ali highlighted some of the impacts of climate change on families in Guyana; including displacement due to flooding, and droughts which have affected farming communities.

However, she noted that Guyana is equipped with a modern and dynamic policy – in the form of the LCDS – which outlines how the country can responsibly exploit its resources and use the proceeds from to build a resilient economy and country.

‘Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy offers the world a blueprint for sustainable growth,” she said.

Among the things Mrs Ali drew attention to in the LCDS, was Guyana’s prudent management of its forests which has allowed for US$1 billion in agreements to be signed for its continued protection.

“Earning money from the preservation of our forests, which the world benefits from, has allowed us to provide critical support to the same communities which have been most affected by climate change,” Mrs Ali told the gathering.

She highlighted Guyana’s groundbreaking efforts to use climate finance, through the sale of carbon credits, to support 242 Indigenous communities, enhancing livelihoods and promoting sustainable development at the grassroots level.

Climate finance, and even oil revenues, have also allowed for increased investments in climate adaptation and mitigation – including through renewable energy, climate smart agriculture, and flood management and other infrastructure development.

“Important in all of this, too, is education and capacity building as critical components in combating climate change and promoting sustainable practices,” the First Lady explained.

She added, too, that Guyana is also committed to the conservation and sustainable use of its terrestrial and oceanic resources, ensuring that these are leveraged for economic, social, and environmental benefits.

The panel also included: H.E. Dr. Lydia Abela, First Lady of Malta; H.E. Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Family and Social Services of Turkiye; Mr Mohamed Behnaasi, President & Senior Environmental Expert at the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, Morocco; and Jenna Spitzer, DIFI-Duke Report Author “Climate Change and the Family”.

