First Lady sponsors mammograms for 1,000 women

In Observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali has partnered with the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital to provide sponsorship of 1,000 mammograms for women across Guyana.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer, a disease that affects millions of women worldwide each year.

The mammograms will be provided through two local non-governmental organisations (NGOs): the Guyana Cancer Society and the Guyana Cancer Foundation.

During a fundraising event on Sunday, Mrs Ali handed over vouchers for the 1,000 mammograms which totaled $5 million – a cost which was subsidized by the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital.

“Early detection saves lives. I believe that every woman deserves access to life-saving screenings and by sponsoring these mammograms, I hope to empower our community of women and

encourage them to prioritize their health,” Mrs Ali said during the fundraising event.

She also lauded the efforts made by stakeholders in the fight against, and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting women in Guyana.

“For years, the government, our medical community, the business community, and advocates have helped to make great progress in the fight against breast cancer. And I am proud to be a part of that movement today. I believe we have not just a responsibility, but a moral obligation to support our women who are the backbone of our homes and communities,” she added.

Sponsorship of mammograms has been done annually by the First Lady. Last year, she provided sponsorship for over 200 mammograms.

