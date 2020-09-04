First Lady leads discussion on tourism development in Georgetown

First Lady of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Arya Ali, has met with representatives from the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and Seawalls and Beyond, to solicit ideas and offer support for the development of tourism in Georgetown.

The meetings were attended by First Lady Arya Ali, President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar and representatives of Seawalls and Beyond, Dwayne Hackett, Darrell Carpenay, Carl Melville, Savita Balkaran, and Ron Smith.

Ramkumar shared that the tourism industry continues to struggle amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, since the country’s airports remain closed.

However, he said that efforts are being made during this time on the part of THAG and other local tourism bodies to strengthen the local tourism capacity by developing tourist hubs round the city.

One area identified as a potential hotspot for tourists is the seawalls, which has been given much attention over the last few weeks, after local group, Seawalls and Beyond, embarked on a major restoration project.