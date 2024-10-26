First Lady commissions $95M kids park in GT

Guyana’s First Lady Mrs Arya Ali on Thursday commissioned a kids’ facility at the National Park at Thomas Lands in Georgetown.

That facility, a kids’ park constructed to the tune of $95 million, is intended to be a fresh, modern design tailored to meet the needs and cater to everyone, while also creating memorable bonds.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for this facility, the First Lady said, “I am sure you may have encountered hundreds of children playing and interacting with each other. That is because parks provide a sense of identity and belonging to our people. Parks are a focal point in communities with people of different ethnic groups and religious backgrounds.”

An integral role that many people may overlook is that the park also caters to the overall development of children, thus the First Lady is encouraging parents to bring their children to the park.

“I must mention that parks like this one play an important role in the development of our children. I ask that we take this time to applaud the exceptional work done…to provide a safe recreational space for our children,” she has said.

This park, with its wide range of amenities, would facilitate numerous activities that would benefit children.

“This children’s park has been outfitted with play amenities such as swings and slides, game boards for chess and draughts, a hopscotch area, washroom facilities, benches and lights, free Wi-Fi and security systems, concession shops, and my personal favourite: a splash pad,” the First Lady detailed as she also urged parents to be vigilant with their kids, especially at the splash pad area.

“I want to emphasize, though, that while splash pads are fun and provide a safe environment for kids, it’s still important for us as parents to stay vigilant and ensure our children adhere to the rules outlined on a signboard near the splash pad,” she cautioned.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, who played a key role in this initiative, mentioned that this multi-million-dollar park has resulted from a collaboration of small contractors.

“This effort represents a $95 million investment in our people, made even more meaningful because it was carried out by small and medium-sized contractors, supporting local businesses and workers as they bring this vision to life. The enhancements we are introducing today represent a fresh and modern design tailored to the needs of our community,” Minister Edghill revealed.

Further, he detailed the transformational architectural and landscaping advancements that have created an environment catering to everyone: children have a designated play park; families can gather in the shaded gazebo; and visitors have access to vending kiosks, a reinforced concrete walkway, seating, and much more.

He highlighted that the park can be available for adults as well. Not only did he focus on how it can benefit locals, but he also explained that it can be beneficial for foreigners, as it meets the standards for an international audience.

“Our National Park is now better equipped to serve the community as a destination that invites families, tourists, and anyone who seeks a safe and pleasant environment to spend time outdoors. The success of this project is a testament to the ongoing efforts of the National Park Service,” he said.

“These elements are thoughtfully designed for everyone, including differently-able persons, reinforcing our dedication to inclusivity. This transformation of the National Park isn’t just about creating a physical space, it is an effort to improve the recreational and tourism experience here in the heart of the capital by providing well-maintained, vibrant, and safe spaces for relaxation and enjoyment,” Minister Edghill detailed.

“This children’s park was developed under the National Beautification Project, through which we have since commissioned five parks and public spaces, which are enjoyed by thousands of families across Guyana.”

