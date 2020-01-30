First Indian American reality show to launch in March

[NBC] Indian Americans are making their way into reality TV stardom in March.

Bravo TV announced that it is launching the first U.S. docuseries featuring an all-Indian American cast. “Family Karma” follows the lives of seven Indian American friends in Miami, who grew up together in the same immigrant community, and the show will include depictions of their families’ expectations and cultural traditions.

“Our parents basically founded this community,” Vishal Parvani said in the trailer. “They had arranged marriages — we had arranged friendships.”

“Family Karma” will also draw on the cast’s personal history together. In the trailer, cast members Monica Vaswani said the friends grew up going to temple classes together as kids, and Anisha Ramakrishna spoke about performing dances together for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

“We’re like family,” Ramakrishna said. “We’re going to be friends, always. Like ‘The Babysitters’ Club.’”

Bravo said in a statement that “Family Karma” will show the friends navigating their Indian and American identities.

“These friends are determined to live life to the fullest and navigate the pressures of adulthood, while maintaining their deep-rooted connection to the Indian culture,” Bravo said.

Twitter users reacted with enthusiasm to the show’s announcement.

“Much needed representation on Bravo!” one user wrote. “Can’t wait to watch!”