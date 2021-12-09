First-ever LEGO Store opens at CJIA

The first LEGO store was recently opened in Guyana at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This brand-new addition to the airport adds more diversity to the already great travel retail offers at the main port of entry.

Travellers can have the opportunity to explore an extended range of quality toy products for their last-minute shopping. A wide variety of LEGO products for all ages and budgets is available, including famous themes like Duplo, Classic, Friends, City, Technic, Star Wars, Architect, always corresponding with LEGO’s global strategy and planning.

At the opening of the store, CEO at Simextra Group, Awien Soekhoe, explained that what started as a small idea slowly grew into a fully dedicated brand store at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

“Together with the official regional representative for LEGO, Duty Free Dynamics, and LEGO headquarters in Denmark, we worked hard towards making this a reality. An entire team of local and international professionals has dedicated their time and best efforts, and the end result exceeded everyone’s expectations. As always, we don’t consider ourselves simply a domestic wholesaler or travel retail operator, but a professional partner with market experience, willing to work towards the long-term goals of all stake holders,” she added.

Further, she stated that LEGO is not just a toy; it is meant to be a creative, imaginative, and fun learning experience for all ages. As such, she related that the company is always committed to supporting its stakeholders, partners, staff, community, and country of business where possible, and is always open to any suggested collaboration.

VP Commercial/Americas at Duty Free Dynamics, Maria Villarreal, has said, “We feel really proud to be able to open the first-ever fully dedicated LEGO Airport Store within the Latin America Region.

“Duty Free Dynamics (DFD), recognised as a perfect global partner for building worldwide brands’ positioning throughout the travel retail channel, is honoured to join forces with Simextra Group, experts in the domestic and travel retail concession market,” the official noted.

The event was attended by several Government officials, stakeholders, company staff and enthusiasts alike.

First Lady Arya Ali and her two-year-old son Zayd were the very special guests of this grand opening. The First Lady was invited to cut the ribbon and officially open the store. The curtain door was raised, and the full inside of the store and entire LEGO collection was revealed.