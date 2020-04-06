First CPL “Live” match a huge success

The first match of the CPL “LIVE” series, a broadcast of a classic Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game with new commentary added live, is the most successful live stream in the tournament’s history with millions watching around the world, according to CPL.

The match between the Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, which was played in 2013, was rebroadcast with commentary added live from around the world, with the commentary team in isolation. World-class commentators Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Tom Moody, Daren Ganga and Alex Jordan were not told which game they would be watching so they could react to the action as if it was live. This fun twist was enjoyed by fans around the world – many of whom were convinced the game was being played live!

With the current COVID-19 crisis having a huge impact on the world, and on sport in particular, the CPL have teamed up with streaming service Grabyo who used their state of the art software to allow the commentators to watch the game whilst adding comments live from their homes in Trinidad, Australia, Barbados. It was a truly global endeavor and a world first.

With everyone around the world urged to stay at home this unique way of getting to experience sport was something that was warmly welcomed by cricket fans and the CPL plans to show a series of classic matches with brand new commentary over the coming weeks.

Chris Watson, CPL’s Marketing Director, said: “We were delighted with the reaction to the first match in this series and that we have been able to bring some much needed entertainment to CPL fans around the world. It was great fun to relive a fantastic match from the past and we are looking forward to doing more of the same over the coming weeks. We are truly grateful to our wonderful commentators, who have given up their time and have entered into the spirit of delivering this unique sporting experience! ”