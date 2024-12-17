First cohort completes ‘One Guyana’ Digital programme

A total of 365 Guyanese are preparing to apply their newly acquired diverse technological skills in the country’s labour force, after completing the One Guyana Digital Programme.

This is the first cohort under this initiative, which was launched in February of this year.

The training program equipped Guyanese participants with in-demand technology skills, including software development, front-end design, and mobile app development.

Nine students showcased their innovative digital projects to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at State House on Tuesday.

These projects, including patient management apps, waste management systems, and tutoring platforms, demonstrated insightful solutions to critical challenges in education, health, and agriculture.

Having completed the training, these students are now being engaged in essential career development skills, including resume building, to prepare them for successful entry into the technology sector.

“They will soon commence their job interview training after the Christmas break. They will also be trained on how to secure employment contracts using popular job placement portals such as Upwork and Indeed,” the president said.

He added, “So far, we have hundreds of job opportunities lined up, and this is what the programme was about.”

President Ali said these investments in upskilling the country’s youth form part of the government’s drive to have a highly skilled human resources asset.

President Ali urged more persons to get involved.

“This is aimed at encouraging more Guyanese, younger Guyanese to join the programme because we are investing heavily in the programme,” he said.

The programme, supported by the government of Canada, condensed a three-year course into six to eight months, emphasising problem-solving and entrepreneurial mindsets.

The initiative falls under the Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) programme, and enables graduates to work remotely in Guyana for renowned tech companies across the globe.

They will be able to earn between US $30,000 to US$ 40,000 annually.

The programme will also be extended and presented as a One Caribbean Digital Initiative, according to President Ali.

President Ali pledged the government’s ongoing support and mentorship to the trainees as they transition from the programme into entrepreneurship or employment.

Meanwhile, the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, said that these presentations demonstrate the significant progress made in the programme.

He said it indicates that with these enabling platforms the students will forge a new path for the Caribbean region.

“You have also learned the ability to identify problems or identify issues that could be developed, that could be addressed by a technological solution, because successful apps that will have a national or a global footprint require not only the technical skills how to write a good program, but the ability to spot an opportunity,” the minister said.

Additionally, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag echoed these sentiments, adding that the President’s vision of positioning Guyana’s youth at the forefront of the country’s technological transformation is taking shape.

At the programme’s launch in February, the government announced a $9.5 million contribution to the initiative.

