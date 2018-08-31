First business-to-business expo set for Oct 19-22 …55 exhibitors to showcase products and services

Over fifty exhibitors will showcase their products and services at Guyana’s first ever business-to-business, Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) on October 19-22 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the exhibition is expected to be one of the biggest events of its kind to be held in Guyana.

According to the Coordinator of GuyTIE, Sukdeo Singh, the show is in keeping with the government’s aim of creating an enabling environment to foster business growth and development.

Singh explained that since its launch, a number of businesses have registered to participate in the event. She said a total of 81 booths have been sold out, with 55 being exhibitors ranging from manufacturers, agro-processors, tourism operators, distributors and energy, oil, banking and shipping services operators.

“In the whole process, we are currently working with the exhibitors to have them be prepared for the event. We are working specifically with companies that are export-ready. Part of the training sessions with the exhibitors are achieving successive tradeshows, tradeshow participation and export marketing which focuses on packaging and pricing,” Singh said.

The coordinator highlighted that to-date, thirty international companies have registered to come to Guyana to interact with the local exhibitors. Some of the companies are from Trinidad, Belize, Haiti, India, Korea, Barbados, Suriname, Cuba and Canada.

Singh believes the event will help to push micro and small enterprises to get to the export-ready stage to enable participation in future events.

The event will open on the October 19.

On October 20 and 21 there will be strictly business-to-business sessions, which will see companies engaging the exhibitors. On the final day, the expo will be opened to the public at a ticket cost of $1000, which can be obtained from any GTT retail offices.

The event is a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and several private sector organisations, DPI said.