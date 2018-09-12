First 30 sugar workers benefit from UNIFOR project

The first batch of sugar workers have now concluded their training under the UNIFOR/GAWU Educational Project.

The educational project, a collaboration between GAWU and Canada’s largest private sector trade union, UNIFOR, will see a total of 125 members in the sugar industry being trained as “organisers”, to mobilise support not only in their workplace, but in communities as well.

The four day training session which began on Wednesday last saw workers from Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt estates attending the classes at the GAWU Labour College.

Through several sessions, the participants were exposed to international, regional and local developments in the sugar sector; a special presentation from GuySuCo on its plans for the sugar industry; the experiences following re-organisation of the sugar sector in the Caribbean; GAWU’s participation in national sugar discussions; the sugar industry and its relations with the economy and society; the structure and history of GAWU; review of relevant labour legislation, agreements and international conventions, among other subjects.

The participants, at the end of the training session, shared that they found the topics interesting and the subjects were keenly followed.

The participants committed to going back to their respective workplaces and communities and sharing what they learnt with workers and members of their communities.

They also complimented the Union for organizing the programme and expressed their thanks to UNIFOR for its support

The participants will return for another one-week training session sometime in early 2019 at which they will share their experiences following the training programme as well as be exposed to additional training on matters which will be beneficial to them.

The one-year educational project, which is funded by UNIFOR’s Social Justice Fund (SJF), was launched Wednesday last (September 05, 2018).

At the simple activity GAWU’s President, Komal Chand expressed the Union’s appreciation to UNIFOR for its timely support and encouraged participants to make full use of the training and techniques that would be taught.

UNIFOR’s National President, Jerry Dias said his union was pleased to lend support as he pointed out that the participants have the ability to effect change to their benefit.

The project attention now shifts to organizing the next course which will be held expectedly at the end of October, 2018.