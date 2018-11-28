Firemen charged with stealing from crashed Fly Jamaica aircraft

Four firemen implicated for allegedly stealing articles belonging to passengers from a crashed Fly Jamaica aircraft earlier this month, were all arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday afternoon.

38-year-old, Collis Williams of Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), 30-year-old, Aubrey Frank of Kuru Kurru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, 30-year-old, Jammie Kingston of Durban St, Lodge and 27-year-old, Roiden Kennedy of Timehri Hill, East Bank Demerara (EBD) all denied the allegations put to them by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Williams was charged with simple larceny carried out on the aircraft flight OJ 256 on November 9, 2018, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

However Frank, Kingston and Kennedy were jointly charged for reportedly having the stolen articles in their possession on the same day at the said location.

The men, all leading fire-fighters were placed on $100,000 bail each and were all ordered to lodge their passports and report weekly to the Providence Police Station.

The men are expected reappear at the Providence Magistrate’s Court on December 13.

Following the crash landing of the aircraft which suffered hydraulic issues while en route to Toronto, Canada, the firemen of the Guyana Fire Service (GPS) rushed to the scene.

Sometime after the mop-up, several items belonging to crew members and passengers were reported missing.

The ranks were later detained and charges were instituted after legal advice was obtained.

The Ministry of the Presidency had said in a statement that both Cabinet and the National Security Committee (NSC) were disappointed in the irresponsible act and as such condemned same.