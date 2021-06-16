Fireman injured as fire damages Church’s Chicken outlet at Rosignol

Quick response from the Fire Department attached to Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Blairmont Estate prevented the Church’s Chicken franchise outlet at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) from total destruction by fire.

Smoke was seen emanating from the extractor outlet above the roof at about 17:30hrs on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, he saw the staff running out of the building and thick black smoke emanating from the extractor.

“When I ran inside I could not see anything; the smoke was too thick,” the eyewitness related while adding that he saw a small fire just beyond the counter.

Reports are that a unit from the Blairmont Estate arrived about 25 minutes after the initial alarm was raised and quickly got into action taking water from the Berbice River and dosing the fire.

Some 15 minutes later, a unit from the Guyana Fire Service Onverwagt Station arrived and also used the Berbice River as a water source to put out the blaze.

In the process, one of the officers was injured and had to be taken away to hospital.

This publication understands that the officer was cut with glass from inside the building as he was operating the water hose.

The officer was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital. This publication understands that the officer was treated and sent away.