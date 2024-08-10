Firearm used in supermarket robbery, belongings of victim found in abandoned house

Two armed bandits on Friday robbed the ‘Thousand Dollar Store’ located at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara, as well as persons in the supermarket.

Police detectives from Regional Division 4’A’ (Georgetown) have since recovered the weapon used, a .32 pistol, along with passports, ID and Bank cards belonging to one of the victims of the robbery.

Acting on ‘intelligence’, ranks of the Ruimveldt Police Station CID, led by an Inspector, went to Lot 186 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, at about 06:20h today.

On arrival, the ranks observed an unoccupied two-storey, incomplete, dilapidated concrete building surrounded by thick vegetation. The ranks conducted a comprehensive search around the yard and in the building during which they found one brown female Michael Kors handbag in a room on the lower flat of the building.

The bag was searched, and one .32 pistol with one magazine and no ammunition wrapped in a black plastic bag was found inside. A Republic of Guyana passport, a Republic of Trinidad and Tobago passport, one Republic Bank Visa Card and two identification cards, all in favour of one of the victims of the said robbery, were also recovered.

The items were processed and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station, where they were photographed and lodged.

Several persons were questioned, but no arrest has been made as yet.

Further investigations are in progress.

