Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced that Budget 2021 has allotted $1.9B for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Among the projects to be undertaken is the relocation of the Fire Service Headquarters from the congested Stabroek Market area.

The Finance Minister noted that a new Fire Station will be established at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Furthermore, he said funds will go towards the procurement of six new water tenders as well as two new ambulances.