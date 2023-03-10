Fire ravaging Robinsons General Store

A fire is currently ravaging Robinsons General Store located at Lombard Street, Georgetown.

In late 2020, the owner of the building, 70-year-old Lennox Robinson died after he was shot during an incident at the premises.

The businessman was shot on September 2 and never regained consciousness. He succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

INews understands that the business place stopped operating sometime this year.

On the day of the robbery, the businessman was sitting on a chair in front of the business establishment when at around 12:10hrs, he was confronted by two men on a bicycle.

Police Headquarters had said an argument quickly ensued between the men, which escalated into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, the businessman – who was a licensed firearm holder – was relieved of his gun and shot by one of the suspects who later escaped with the weapon.

After being shot, the businessman collapsed. He was rushed to a city hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

