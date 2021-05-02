Fire guts Tuschen house

A family of three is now homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed their Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, house on Saturday night.

The fire started sometime around 18:45hrs at the residence of 34-year-old Savitree KoKodai, where she lived with her husband and son.

According to the police, the three victims were about two corners away from their home when they were told that their house was on fire.

The fire department was alerted and subsequently, ranks distinguished the fire.

An investigation has since been launched to ascertain the origin of the fire.