Fire guts car at Kwakwani

The Guyana Fire Service is investigating a fire of an unknown origin which gutted a car on Thursday at First Phase Housing Scheme, Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River.

The property is owned by 55-year-old businesswoman Audrey Harris and her son, a 23-year-old driver. The car belonged to the son, Anfonie Les Flores.

This publication was informed that at the time of the blaze, no one was at home.

Neighbours, upon seeing the car ablaze at around 16:00h, immediately contacted the Kwakwani Police Station and the Fire Service.

The neighbours then formed a bucket brigade where they managed to extinguish the blaze before the arrival of the fire tender.

It was disclosed that Les Flores secured the house about four months ago and left for the interior, leaving his car downstairs under the verandah.

A small section of the house was also partially damaged by the fire.

The investigation continues.