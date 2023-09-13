Fire erupts at Congress Place compound

See full statement from the Peoples National Congress Reform regarding the fire at its headquarters earlier today:

The People’s National Congress Reform wishes to state that a major brush fire occurred in its compound this morning due to the impending heat.

Firefighters had to be called in to contain the blaze and the police was also present on the scene as is customary.

We apologise to surrounding residents who are affected by the smoke and to state that this situation was beyond our control.

