Fire destroys section of Criminal Investigations Dept.

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

On the evening of October 2, 2024, at 18:27 hrs, a fire broke out at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Compound, Eve Leary, Georgetown. The fire response team, consisting of Water Tender #118, Water Tender #95, Water Carrier #18, and HP #2, supported by Ambulance #16, was immediately dispatched to the location. The first unit arrived on the scene at 18:33 hrs and the first jet went into action at 18:34 hrs.