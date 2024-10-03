Fire destroys section of Criminal Investigations Dept.

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:
On the evening of October 2, 2024, at 18:27 hrs, a fire broke out at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Compound, Eve Leary, Georgetown. The fire response team, consisting of Water Tender #118, Water Tender #95, Water Carrier #18, and HP #2, supported by Ambulance #16, was immediately dispatched to the location. The first unit arrived on the scene at 18:33 hrs and the first jet went into action at 18:34 hrs.
A total of 12 firefighters, led by Section Leader King and supported by Leading Firemen Roberts and Edwards, responded to the incident and swiftly extinguished the fire. The affected building was a single-story concrete structure used as a storage facility, formerly known as the Identification Room. The structure is owned by the Government of Guyana.
Fortunately, no one was left homeless, and no injuries were reported. However, the building sustained significant damage, and its contents were destroyed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Police personnel were instrumental in the initial firefighting efforts, using 6kg and 4kg dry powder extinguishers along with buckets of sand to suppress the fire before the firefighters arrived. The fire crew used one jet from Water Tender #118 to fully extinguish the blaze.
Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
