Fire destroys Police Commander’s WCD home, vehicles

An early morning fire today (Saturday 10 August, 2019) destroyed the home and vehicles of the newly appointed Police Commander of ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands), Crystal Robinson.

INews understands that the fire started sometime after midnight on Friday at the Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, residence.

The Commander told this publication this morning that she was at the Police Pageant at the National Cultural Center, when she received a call around 00:30h, informing her of the fire.

However by the time she arrived at the scene, her two storey home was already completely engulfed in flames. Unfortunately, they were unable to save anything from the blaze.

Robinson related that she lived in the house for 51 years with her parents and other relatives. Luckily, none of the five occupants were at home at the time of the fire.

According to the senior police woman, a neighbor had observed flames in the garage, which contained three vehicles that were all destroyed. She noted that the Guyana Fire Service was immediately summoned but took some time to get there.

“When I got here then is when they start [to put out the fire]. They said they had some problems. The first fire tender stick in some mud, the second came without water and when the third one came I don’t know what happened with them but when I got there the building was already flat. They were pumping water from the trench,” Robinson recalled.

So far, the Commander said she was visited by at least three different sets of investigators, who told her “the experts” would have to be called in to conduct some examination to determine the cause of the fire since this is yet to be confirmed.