Fire destroys Linden house

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

A fire caused extensive damage to a wooden and concrete two-story building at Lot 9, Second Alley, Wismar, Linden, earlier today (Wednesday, November 27, 2024).

The call reporting the fire was received at 14:43 hrs, and fire crews arrived at the scene within six minutes at 14:49 hrs. The affected structure, measuring approximately 11.6 meters by 6.6 meters, was occupied by 39-year-old Terence Waddle. The property is jointly owned by Ann Fraser, 66, Elizabeth McBean, 62, and Patricia McBean, 67, all residing in the United States.

The firefighting operation involved appliances Water Tender #119 and Water Carrier #12, supported by a team of seven firefighters led by Leading Fireman Lovell. To extinguish the flames, crews employed two jets from Water Carrier #12, working in conjunction with IP A9, utilizing tank supplies.

Despite the diligent efforts of the fire crew, the building and its contents were severely damaged. Fortunately, no individuals were displaced, and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was maliciously set by unknown individual(s). The Guyana Fire Service’s Fire Prevention Department is conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause and hold responsible parties accountable.

The Guyana Fire Service commends the timely and coordinated actions of its personnel in containing the fire and preventing further destruction. The public is urged to provide any information that may assist with the ongoing investigation.

