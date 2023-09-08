Fire destroys house at Itaballi Landing

A fire of so far unknown origin has gutted the home of Ingrid Moore, a 44-year-old cook of Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni River.

The incident occurred at about 17:35hrs on Thursday.

The uninsured, one-bedroom house made of wood and measuring about 16ft in width by 20ft in length was completely destroyed in the fire.

Reports are that the property was powered by solar panels, with the batteries in the bedroom.

At about 07:00hrs yesterday, Moore went to work, leaving her four children at home.

The eldest child, age 17, related that around 17:00hrs, her siblings went to the Mazaruni River to bathe while she stood about 100 yards away from home when, at about 17:30hrs, she observed fire coming from their house.

She quickly ran into the house and observed that the fire seemed to have originated in the room with the batteries.

She raised an alarm and ran to safety. Public-spirited citizens attempted to out the fire, but their efforts were futile. Items in the house included a bed, a sound system, a chair and other items, total value of $1,000,000.

At about 17:50hrs, Police received information, responded and joined the efforts to extinguish the fire.

Investigations are in progress.

