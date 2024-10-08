Fire destroys Corentyne house; owner suspects arson

A fire of so far unknown origin on Monday afternoon destroyed a house located at Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

The building was owned and occupied by Navindra Ramnarine, who lived alone.

Ramnarine, a market vendor, was not at home at the time of the blaze at around 17:00hrs.

The 58-year-old man explained that he was by his mother when he learnt of the fire in his two-bedroom, upper flat home.

Ramnarine suspects someone deliberately set his house on fire, noting that the building was not connected to the national electricity grid. In fact, the man explained that his house was powered by an independent solar system.

According to the vendor, neighbours told him the fire was initially seen next to a bond which is adjacent to the house.

Investigations are ongoing.

