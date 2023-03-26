Fire destroys Berbice house; arson suspected

A late-night fire on Saturday has left a hire car driver homeless after his Chesney Front, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), went up in flames.

The fire was reportedly seen shortly after 21:00h. At the time, however, Safraz Mursalin was not at home.

Mursalin said he had gone to his aunt’s home at Number 62 Village, Corentyne, which is about 35 miles away.

He said a friend called him and informed him about the fire.

When he arrived at the scene, there were two units from the Guyana Fire Service outside of his premises and the building was already completely destroyed. He explained that his house was fully furnished.

The only part of the building that was spared by the blaze was the washroom, which was situated on the lower flat.

“I did not even get to check and see what happened and the police came to me and said that they need a statement and took me to the station. When I go there now, they lock me up till just now they lose me… since last night. Up to now, nobody has not told me why they lock me up,” Mursalin related this morning.

However, a source close to the investigating team told this publication that the fire might have started from the “step area”. The source also said that initial investigations seem to suggest that the fire was deliberately set.

The police and fire departments are both investigating.

Mursalin said he does not know what is his next move but says he would like to rebuild.

Persons wanting to assist Mursalin can contact him on telephone number: 629-0143.

--- ---