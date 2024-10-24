Fire damages room at apartment building in Bartica

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fire of unknown origin that occurred on 2024-10-23 at approximately 13:30 hrs at Rockville Apartments, located at Lot 103, Third Avenue, Bartica. The fire affected Room #7 of a two-story building owned by Dexter Brian, a landlord who operates the apartment as a rental property.

The affected room, located on the southern side of the upper flat, measures approximately 12 feet by 20 feet and is occupied by Jarrinson Daniel Viloria Garcia, a 40-year-old artist, and his reputed wife, Mayra Alejandra Narvaez Blanco, a 29-year-old housewife of mixed ancestry.

Based on the investigation, it was revealed that Mayra Alejandra Narvaez Blanco had closed the room earlier in the day and was downstairs cooking when, at the time mentioned above, she heard shouts of “fire,” which alerted her to the fire in her room. The fire caused significant damage to personal belongings, including a television, an air conditioning unit, a quantity of clothing, and a bed, with a total estimated value of GYD $700,000.

The scene was visited by D/Inspector Henry, ASP Chaitram, CST Corporal Yearwood and other ranks. The fire department responded promptly, under the leadership of the Station Officer Johnson utilizing Fire Tender #98. The team swiftly brought the fire under control and extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the building is uninsured. The investigation is ongoing.

--- ---