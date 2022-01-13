Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo sent on leave again

Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo has been sent on leave, less than four months after he was sent home amid public outcry over the Guyana Fire Service’s (GFS) handling of the inferno at the Brickdam Police Station.

This time around, Edoo was sent on leave amid an investigation into allegations of corruption.

The Fire Chief was previously sent on leave in early October after fire destroyed 80% of the Brickdam Police Station. He had returned to work by October 20.

Edoo had come under fire from President Dr Irfaan Ali who had criticised the GFS’ readiness to respond to emergency situations in their “own backyard”. He was also publicly reprimanded for showing up at the scene in civilian wear rather than in his protective gears.

Edoo only took over the reins of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in February 2021, when former Fire Chief Marlon Gentle retired after 36 years of service.