Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo back at work

Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo, who was sent on leave following the Brickdam Police Station fire that destroyed 80% of the structure, has returned to work.

This was confirmed by a senior official at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Following the October 2 fire, Edoo was ordered to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

Edoo had come under fire from President Dr Irfaan Ali who had criticised the GFS’ readiness to respond to emergency situations in their “own backyard”. He was also publicly reprimanded for showing up at the scene in civilian wear rather than in his protective gears.

At the time, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn could not say how many leave days Edoo had outstanding and when he was due to return to work.

However, reports indicate that he was ordered to proceed on three weeks leave but this was subsequently reduced to two weeks.

Edoo only took over the reins of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in February of this year, when former Fire Chief Marlon Gentle retired after 36 years of service.