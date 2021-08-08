Fire breaks out at NA Psychiatric Hospital; 2 patients on the run

A fire of unknown origin broke out at the Psychiatric Hospital in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Saturday night during which several patients escaped.

INews understands that majority of the patients have since been recaptured with only 2 still on the run.

Police reports revealed that about 21:15h, the nurse supervisor Waveney Felix was in her office when she observed smoke emanating from Chalet Four.

Felix further mentioned that she observed patients’ running out of Chalet Four and as a result, she immediately informed the New Amsterdam Fire Service.

Shortly after the Fire Service extinguished the fire.

Several persons were questioned and out of the 19 patients, only five were accounted for. However, due to the quick response of the Joint Service and other Law Enforcement Agencies seven patients were recaptured last night.

Additionally, the police said 2 of the other 7 patients on the run have been found and returned to the facility as of 10:00h.

However, Region Six Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, subsequently confirmed to this publication that 3 more patients were recaptured and taken back to hospital. This now leaves 2 patients on the run.

Investigations are in progress.