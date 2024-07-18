Fire at GRA was electrical – investigation finds

Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham has confirmed that the fire which started on Wednesday at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Head Office on Camp Street, Georgetown was of electrical origin.

Quick response from the Fire Service just around 14:00hrs on the day in question resulted in the small fire being contained.

While there was no damage to the building, several electrical appliances were destroyed.

Operations at the facility were disrupted for the remainder of the day but operations resumed today, following final safety checks.

