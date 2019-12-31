Financial institutions hesitant to support Govt’s ‘duplex’ initiative

Government’s flagship ‘Perseverance Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond’ has not been getting the required support from financial institutions, according to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul, during a press conference yesterday, said the main reason for the lack of support has to do with the duplexes.

The housing project comprises of units for low and middle income families and consists of single units as well as duplexes, where different families would be sharing one building.

“The issue with the banks right now is the issue about ownership particularly at Perseverance; we’re working to resolve that. I mean in many countries across the region, there are apartment buildings or duplexes and you know…we have to embrace these things and I’m quite positive the financial institution[s] will get on board and support our initiative. We just cannot say that we would not construct duplexes; even right in Guyana, here there are gated communities that have condominiums being sold.

“And the very banking institution[s] are supporting those initiatives. And I see no reason why they would not support Central Housing and Planning Authority with our duplexes,” Saul told the media.