Finance Minister attends high-level Islamic conference in Pakistan

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh is currently in Islamabad, Pakistan where he is representing Guyana at the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), slated for March 22-23.

OIC is considered the second largest inter-governmental organisation after the United Nations, with the membership of 57 states, covering four continents. The OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim world to ensure and safeguard their interest on economic socio and political areas.

This 48th Session coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence. The theme for this year’s session is “Partnering for unity, justice and development.”

During a statement today on behalf of Guyana’s Government, Dr Singh called for concerted global action to tackle global problems.

He also expressed warm felicitations on behalf of His Excellency the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to the Government and People of Pakistan on the occasion of their 75th Independence Anniversary, and conveyed Guyana’s pleasure to be participating in the 48th Session of the OIC CFM.

The Finance Minister concluded by taking the opportunity to reaffirm Guyana’s steadfast commitment to the values of the OIC, and contribution towards the furtherance of the organisation’s objectives.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, Dr Singh met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

The meeting allowed for discussions on closer collaboration between Guyana and the Bank to further advance Government’s vision and development agenda for Guyana.

Dr Singh also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, His Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. During the meeting, Dr Singh recommitted to deepening ties between the two countries and discussed ways in which this can be advanced.

Guyana and Türkiye established diplomatic relations on May 2, 1973. Collaboration between Guyana and Türkiye exists primarily on a bilateral level. The two countries have signed multiple agreements and Türkiye has provided loans, developmental aid and projects to the Government of Guyana.

Moreover, Dr Singh has held talks with Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food security (IOFS) Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet. The IOFS is a specialised institution of the OIC that aims to ensure sustainable food security in Member States by addressing problems associated with food insecurity including hunger, malnutrition, famine, and food shortage.

The Finance Minister also took the pleasure of introducing to the Director General, a one-of-a-kind specialty coffee, grown in the tannin-rich soil of Guyana’s very own, Pomeroon River – Amy’s Pomeroon Coffee.

Guyana’s delegation attending the session also includes Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Safraaz Shadood.