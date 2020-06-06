Finally back home!… Stranded Guyanese return

Over 100 Guyanese have returned to home soil after being stranded in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic for almost three months.

They arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport within the hour via Eastern Airlines flight 321 direct from the Miami International Airport. The flight will depart with US citizens who were stranded in Guyana.

Dozens of Guyanese have been stranded overseas following the closure of airports back in March to prevent the spread of the life-threatening disease.

For weeks, they have been pleading with authorities to help them return home.

Only last month, they finally received approval from the Guyana Government to be repatriated home.

In order to return, these persons had to completed a repatriation form and submit a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to arrival. Only persons with negative results were permitted to return.

These persons are now mandated to spend one week in self-quarantine at home.

Over the course of seven days, they are not permitted to leave their homes for any reasons, other than to seek emergency medical attention.