Final distribution of ‘Because We Care’ cash grants for Thursday

The Ministry of Education will on Thursday, July 13, 2023, conduct the final distribution of the “Because We Care” cash grants for this year.

The distribution will take place at the Departments of Education in Regions Two, Three, Four (Friendship, East Bank Demerara and Triumph, East Coast Demerara), Five, Six, Seven, Nine, and Ten while in Georgetown, it will be done at the Queen’s College Auditorium.

The distribution exercise will commence at 09:00h and end at a 17:00hrs. Those eligible to uplift are parents/guardians who were unable to collect the monies during the first scheduled distribution exercise last month.

Towards the end of that exercise on June 9, it was reported by the Education Ministry that some 90% of the allotted grants were distributed across the country.

This year, over 214,000 children in both public and private schools were on the list to benefit from the cash grant programme. This equates to some $8.6 billion in disposable income being made available to families nationwide.

This year, the cash grant stands at $40,000 per child and government hopes to increase this to $50,000 per child by 2025.

