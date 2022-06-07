File in Goed Fortuin fatal accident sent to DPP for advice

Almost one week after a 12-year-old girl was struck down and killed by an alleged speeding police vehicle, the file on the investigation has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

This was confirmed today by Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Ravindradat Budhram during an interview with media operatives.

Kayla Barnabas lost her life at around 15:45h on the afternoon of June 1 after she was struck down by a speeding police vehicle which was at the time being driven by a police corporal. The accident occurred at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) as the child was crossing the road.

“The investigation was done and we are presently receiving advice from the DPP and Police Legal Advisor,” Budhram revealed.

It was reported that on the day in question, a vehicle had stopped for the young lady to use the pedestrian crossing, but the vehicle attached to the GPF bearing registration number GXX 6575, reportedly overtook the stationary vehicle and struck down the student of the West Demerara Secondary School.

However, the police report on the accident differs. In an official statement released to the public, the police claimed that the child had suddenly run across the road into the path of the police vehicle which was transporting a prisoner at the time. The police also contended that the driver swerved to avoid a collision but to no avail.

The driver of the vehicle was placed under close arrest and a breathalyser test was administered but there were no traces of alcohol in his system.

Last week, acting Deputy Police Commissioner (Administration) Calvin Brutus, along with other senior Police officials visited the grieving family where he assured that a “thorough and impartial investigation” would be conducted.