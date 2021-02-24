Filaria pills, chickenpox vaccines not linked to policeman’s death – Minister

A post-mortem conducted on the body of the policeman who suddenly died after receiving two shots of chickenpox vaccines as well as filaria pills, has shown that these were not linked to his death.

This is according to Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony who explained that a detailed report will be completed once the probe is over.

“It’s really unfortunate. There has been a post-mortem that was ordered for us to get a better understanding as to what went on…The preliminary information that I have is that the taking of the vaccines and the tablets are not the contributing factor to his death. Therefore, once I get the complete report, I’ll be able to give more information. What I understand is that the two things are not linked,” the Minister said.

The officer, Rockliff Cozier, who hailed from Supply on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) died on February 16, 2021, at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports are that Cozier was infected with chickenpox and at about 08:30h on the day in question, two injections were administered for the condition.

Then at about 14:30h, he consumed pills that were being distributed in the anti-filaria campaign.

However, at about 18:00h, the policeman collapsed while in a barrack room and was rushed to the GPHC in an unconscious state.

He was placed in intubation, during which he had a relapse, suffered two seizures and subsequently passed away.

Dr Anthony had previously noted that persons are not supposed to have any adverse effects from taking the filaria pills, and posited that the policeman’s death is “purely coincidental”.

A team from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation/Pan-American Health Organisation (WHO/PAHO) has been assembled to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the policeman.

“We have to allow this investigation to take its course and the experts review it,” Dr Anthony had stated.