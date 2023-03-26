Fight continues everyday to build progressive, multi-racial country for all to live in – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, reiterated his party’s commitment to continue the fight to build a progressive and multi-racial country for all Guyanese to live in peacefully.

He was at the time speaking at a memorial event hosted by the party in honour of its founding member, Dr Cheddi Jagan, at Babu Jaan in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Sunday.

According to the General Secretary, the PNC-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Opposition has a rich history of policies that lead this country to ruin and the only tool available to them is to divide the Guyanese people – something which the PPP is working aggressively to push back against.

“Our fight continues, our struggle continues every single day to build a progressive multi-racial country where all of the people can live together in peace and prosperity,” Jagdeo stated.

The General Secretary posited that the PPP is truly the ‘only multiracial party’ in Guyana.

He said despite the constant complaints of racial discrimination against the PPP/C Administration, only recently the United States (US) Department of State in its 2022 Human Rights Report found people of all races in senior leadership positions across the government. This, according to the General Secretary, is reflective of the nature of the PPP.

To this end, Jagdeo urges his party’s supporters not to let the naysayers dominate the narrative and create the wrong impression of the PPP and what it stands for.

“People have to fight for what they believe in, and the fight can’t be waged at the party leadership level alone. Every gathering that you’re in, you have to stand up and have your voices heard… I want each of you to have a social media presence so that you can portray the positive nature of this party and you can fight off the naysayers.”

“This is the only party, at this point in time, that can lead this country into the glorious future that all of us want, and Cheddi Jagan fought for. Cheddi Jagan’s and Janet Jagan’s principles upon which they found the party, all would be observed but changed to a different era now,” GS Jagdeo stated.

--- ---