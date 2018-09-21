“Fifty” slapped with murder charge, remanded

Travis Hazel popularly known as “fifty” who allegedly murdered a Linden resident was on Friday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for murder.

The 31-year-old of Silvercity, Wismar, Linden stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and had the indictable charge read to him.

It alleges that he on September 15 at Co-op Cresent, Mackenzie murdered 55-year-old Leron Barron.

Hazel who was unrepresented was subsequently remanded to prison to reappear at the Linden Magistrate’s Court on October 8.

INews had previously reported that Barron, of 59 Old Kara Kara Mackenzie, Linden was killed at about 11:00h on the day in question.

According to the police, their initial investigation revealed that Barron who was known to do odd jobs around the Mackenzie Market and the suspect had an argument during which the suspect allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood and gave the victim a severe beating after which he fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hazel who had fled the scene subsequently turned himself in at the Mackenzie Police Station.