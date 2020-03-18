Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Guyana

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence has confirmed that another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Guyana. This brings the total number of cases tested positive to five.

The most recent person to have tested positive for the virus is a family member of the 52-year-old woman who died from the virus last week.

The other confirmed cases of the virus are also family members.

Minister Lawrence in a message, noted that the ministry through the activated Health Emergency Operations Centre continues to locate and quarantine other persons who came into close contact with the woman and her immediate relatives.

“To date, due to the diligence of our health personnel who are working assiduously to contain the spread of COVID-19, the numbers have been kept down,” the Minister said.

She also emphasized that the COVID-19 situation in Guyana presently remains under control however this does not mean that preventative measures and other mechanisms must be forsaken.

“We can ill afford to become complacent and in some cases even nonchalant and laid back. The threat is real, it is not discriminatory and so we must all shoulder our responsibility resolutely and be resilient in adherence to the precautionary measures that have been established.”

In the Minister’s message, she also reemphasized what has been implemented since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan, China. She also noted that these and other efforts have since been doubled.

Some of the measures include the closure of schools for sanitization exercises, closure of airports to international flights, shift system at workplaces for public servants and temporary cessation of large gatherings among others for two weeks. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]